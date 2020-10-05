 Skip to main content
Rupert man charged with enticing disabled girl over the internet
Rupert man charged with enticing disabled girl over the internet

Sergio Anaya Alcantar

Sergio Anaya Alcantar

 Laurie Welch

RUPERT — An 18-year-old Rupert man awaiting sentencing on a rape charge is now also charged with sending sexualized messages over the internet to a 15-year-old girl with a cognitive disability.

In the new case, Sergio Anaya-Alcantar is charged with enticing a child through the internet, video image or communication device to lure a child under the age of 16.

The charges come after the Rupert Police Department received a tip that Anaya-Alcantar was communicating with the girl and making plans to taker her to Mexico.

The girl’s mother found messages on her daughter’s phone from Anaya-Alcantar where he appeared to be pressuring the girl for sex and exploitative photos, court documents say.

Police said he denied making plans to leave with her to Mexico.

A preliminary hearing is set in the case at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 14 in Minidoka County Magistrate Court.

Anaya-Alcantar was charged in April with felony rape and second-degree kidnapping after police said he took a cognitively impaired 14-year-old girl out of state.

Under a plea agreement, Anaya-Alcantar pleaded guilty to rape and the case is set for sentencing in Minidoka County District Court at 11:20 a.m. Oct. 13.

Along with Anaya-Alcantar, Rosa Elena Alcantar-Garcia, 37, was charged with felony first-degree kidnapping and misdemeanor enticing of a child and Carmelo Villanueva Galarza, 25, was charged with second-degree kidnapping and sexual abuse of a minor under age 16 in the April incident.

