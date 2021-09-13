Rupert man charged with 10 counts of possessing child pornography

RUPERT — A Rupert man is charged with 10 counts of possessing child sexually exploitative materials after the FBI reported finding about 20,000 images and videos in his possession.

Jacob G. Holy 34, was arraigned in Minidoka County Magistrate Court on Friday.

Holy was charged after agents with the FBI's Child Exploitation Task Force turned over the case against him to Rupert police, court records say.

According to records, an undercover investigation was conducted from July to November 2019 and found Holy posted an explicit photo of three nude girls to a group in a social media app. The other people in the group also posted about two dozen other images of child pornography.

In the report, the investigating officers wrote that in their experience they find that people who are involved with child sexually exploitive materials are often collectors of it, and it is unlikely that they will dispose of any of it they have collected over the years.

A warrant was obtained for Holy electronic devices, which led officials to the cache.

Court records said Holy told officers he’d been viewed and downloaded the images and videos for about 10 years and said he’d tried to get away from doing it but he got “pulled back in.”