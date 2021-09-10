 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rupert hospital cancels health fair and blood draws due to shortages and COVID-19 cases
0 comments
alert

Rupert hospital cancels health fair and blood draws due to shortages and COVID-19 cases

{{featured_button_text}}
Minidoka Memorial Hospital

Supplies are seen in Suite 19 on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Minidoka Memorial Hospital in Rupert.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

RUPERT — Minidoka Memorial Hospital has canceled its annual health fair and blood draws due to the COVID-19 case surge.

The event is usually held in September each year.

“Due to uncontrolled supply issues nationwide as well as staffing issues, and the additional strain on healthcare right now to COVID-19 we are unable to provide health fair blood draws for the community this year,” hospital officials said in a press release.

People are encouraged to contact their healthcare providers if they have concerns regarding lab draws right now.

“We will continue to keep you updated on our ability to offer these services in the future,” the release said.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News