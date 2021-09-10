Rupert hospital cancels health fair and blood draws due to shortages and COVID-19 cases

RUPERT — Minidoka Memorial Hospital has canceled its annual health fair and blood draws due to the COVID-19 case surge.

The event is usually held in September each year.

“Due to uncontrolled supply issues nationwide as well as staffing issues, and the additional strain on healthcare right now to COVID-19 we are unable to provide health fair blood draws for the community this year,” hospital officials said in a press release.

People are encouraged to contact their healthcare providers if they have concerns regarding lab draws right now.

“We will continue to keep you updated on our ability to offer these services in the future,” the release said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0