RUPERT — The Historical Parade of Homes & Gardens in Rupert will be held Saturday, June 5.

All proceeds will be used to help cover the cost of the event and upkeep at the museum.

The guided tour will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person and will be available in advance at the Minidoka County Museum at 10 a.m.

The tour begins at 99 E. Baseline, Rupert, and participants are asked to be out of the homes by 5 p.m.

For questions call 208-436-0336.

