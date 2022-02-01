Rupert Elks Lodge holds Hoop Shoot

RUPERT — The Rupert Elks Lodge 2106 held their annual Elks National Hoop Shoot competition on Saturday, Jan. 22 at the Rupert Civic Auditorium.

The shoot was for boys and girls ages 8 to 13, with winners of each age group advancing to the district shoot. These winners will compete against the winners of the Gooding Lodge and Snake River Lodge local shoots on Feb. 12 at Minico High School. The district winners will then advance to the State Hoop Shoot in Caldwell.

As winners keep advancing they could go to Regionals in Portland, Oregon to compete against Shooters from Oregon, Alaska and Washington. If they are lucky enough to win the Regional Shoot, they earn the right to go to Chicago, Illinois for the National Finals in April.

In true hoop shooting fashion, this year the 10 and 11-year-old boys provided the audience with a thrilling finish to determine the winner. Ben Gillette and Ryan Smith had tied in the initial round of best of 25 shots, each shooting 20 out of 25, which resulted in a shoot-off.

In a shoot-off each contestant shoots five free throws and the competitor with the most baskets is declared the winner. As Smith steps to the line, he is able to make 4 out of 5 shots. Gillette followed suit and made a perfect 5 of 5 taking the first place title and a trip to the District Hoop Shoot. The boys shook hands and gave pats on the back in true sportsmanship fashion.

The winners of the Rupert Shoot

Girls

Age 8-9

Ravyn Timmoms- 1st place

Ariah Curiel- 2nd place

Deysli Anderson- 3rd place

Age 10-11

Jocelyn Johannsen- 1st place

Age 12-13

Taylin Beck- 1st place

Boys

Age 8-9

Lincoln Gillette- 1st place

Age 10-11

Ben Gillette- 1st place

Ryan Smith- 2nd place

Payden Robinson- 3rd place

Carson Hanks- 4th place

Age 12-13

Bridger Hanks- 1st place

Kohl Beck- 2nd place

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0