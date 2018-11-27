RUPERT — Police are taking a Rupert child’s claim of attempted abduction on Monday seriously after interviewing the child and her mother on Tuesday.
Rupert Police Chief James Wardle said the middle-school girl told her mother that a man in a dark-colored car repeatedly asked her if she needed a ride after she told him no, while she was walking home from East Minico Middle School on Monday.
“We do think something happened and we are stepping up patrols,” Wardle said.
Wardle said the incident occurred on North A Street at East 16th Street.
“Apparently an older gentleman in a dark car wearing a hat and sunglasses asked her if she needed a ride and when she told him no he asked her again,” Wardle said.
Investigators also spoke with three other children who saw the dark-colored car.
Wardle said the department takes the stance of erring on the side of caution when dealing with reports of this nature.
“We’d rather be safe than sorry,” he said. “Basically, we tell people if you see something, say something.”
