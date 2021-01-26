Rupert appoints new City Council member

RUPERT — The city of Rupert swore in its newest City Council member on Tuesday after appointing Kris Faux to replace former councilman Todd McGhie, who resigned at the end of December.

Faux is the administrator at Rupert’s Wilson Theatre and was one of eight who applied for the seat, Rupert Mayor Mike Brown said.

“It was one of the hardest decisions to make,” Brown said. “Some were people who had been in Rupert a long time and we knew they’d make great council members.”

Brown said it "was refreshing" to have such a wide pool of people interested in serving on the council.

Brown said the City Council gave the candidates who applied for the seat an open forum during the council's first meeting in January to introduce themselves and talk about why they wanted to be on the council. The council later convened in executive session to deliberate on its choice.

“I think she’ll make a great council person and she’s really on the ball,” he said.

Faux said she received a call last Wednesday with the news that she was selected.

“I was so flattered and honored that I was chosen,” Faux said, who will now have to run in the November election for the seat.