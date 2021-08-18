Rodriguez's attorney claims juror was sleeping during trial, asks judge for new trial

BURLEY — Attorneys for a man convicted in June of killing a 14-year-old girl in 1995 are asking for a new trial because a juror appeared to be sleeping during testimony and had to be awakened by the bailiff.

Cassia County District Judge Michael Tribe has not ruled on the motion requesting a new trial.

Gilberto Flores Rodriguez’s attorney Keith Roark said in court documents that a private investigator hired by his office interviewed some of the jurors after the trial. Some of them said another juror had been sleeping during testimony and was awakened by the bailiff.

Rodriguez was convicted by the jury in late May of killing Regina Krieger, who disappeared from her basement bedroom. Her body was found weeks later on the banks of the Snake River.

Roark and co-attorney Danika Comstock both filed statements saying they were unaware of the juror’s misbehavior during the trial. The private investigator also filed a statement.

Cassia County Prosecutor McCord Larsen and Special Prosecutor J.D. Oborn both filed motions stating they observed the juror with his head down on the table but there were no indicators that he was actually sleeping.