Rodriguez sentenced to life in prison for 1995 murder of Burley teen

Daniel Krieger looked Rodriguez in the eye and said for years he’d wanted him dead.

He also asked Rodriguez to repent and said “God loves us all.”

Clifton Krieger wiped away tears as he told the court how his sister’s death when he was 12 years old impacted his life.

“I’ve waited for this day for a long time,” he said.

He told Rodriguez that he too had forgiven him long ago and had not wanted to see him put to death.

“You took my sister and that was the hardest thing I’ve ever went through,” Krieger said. “But I’m a stronger person because of it.”

Roark said there were several injustices that occurred during the court proceedings, including statements in affidavits that were false or omitted facts, witnesses that lied and were not credible and a juror that slept during some of the testimony.

Roark told the court that Lady Justice with her scales of justice on the wall behind Judge Tribe would be “offended” by what had occurred in the courtroom.

Hunnel said after the hearing that although there is resolution to the case “there will always be a piece of my heart missing.”