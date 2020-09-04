Rock painting group raises funds for terminally ill former Cassia sheriff dispatcher

BURLEY — A rock painting group is filling a basket at Gossner’s Magic Valley Chalet in Heyburn with special stones to raise donations for a Burley woman with terminal brain tumors.
The proceeds from Rocks for Donna will benefit Donna Egbert, 63, of Burley, a former Cassia County Sheriff’s dispatcher and school bus driver.
“People are so kind and generous,” Egbert wrote in a message to the Times-News. “I’m very grateful for what they are doing. God bless each and every one of you.”
Debbie Anderson, of Caldwell, who went to college with Egbert at BYU-Idaho, then known as Rick’s College, started the Burley Rocks group and made Egbert an administrator on the Facebook group.
Anderson said Egbert was given the terminal diagnosis on Aug. 18 and was given two to four weeks to live.
“She is close to the end of life and will appreciate anything we can give her,” Anderson said.
Egbert was diagnosed with breast cancer nine years ago, but beat it, she said.
Egbert’s daughter and 15-year-old grandson live with her, and she is concerned about their ongoing welfare, Anderson said.
She was dispatcher for the sheriff’s office for 12 years, said Anderson and she often held up to three jobs to make ends meet.
Monetary and rock donations have also come in from other Idaho rock groups and the basket at the Chalet has brought in $250, and they have delivered $800 overall in donations.
Other members have donated pillows for a Facebook auction and sold bags of minerals and geodes to help raise the tally.
People can choose a painted rock from the basket and leave a suggested donation of $1, or donate painted rocks, said Nile Bohon, who is a member of the group and administrator along with his wife, Joy Bohon.
“She’s an awesome lady,” said Nile Bohon.
People can also donate to Idaho Central Credit Union under the Donna Egbert charitable account by Debbie Anderson.
The basket will be kept at the Chalet until Egbert’s birthday on Sept. 30 and the remaining rocks will be placed along the walking path at the Heyburn Riverside Park.
Joy Bohon said the benefit has kept her and her husband very busy.
“I’ve only known her a year but the memories I have of her will last me a lifetime,” she said.
