Rock painting group raises funds for terminally ill former Cassia sheriff dispatcher

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BURLEY — A rock painting group is filling a basket at Gossner’s Magic Valley Chalet in Heyburn with special stones to raise donations for a Burley woman with terminal brain tumors.

The proceeds from Rocks for Donna will benefit Donna Egbert, 63, of Burley, a former Cassia County Sheriff’s dispatcher and school bus driver.

“People are so kind and generous,” Egbert wrote in a message to the Times-News. “I’m very grateful for what they are doing. God bless each and every one of you.”

Debbie Anderson, of Caldwell, who went to college with Egbert at BYU-Idaho, then known as Rick’s College, started the Burley Rocks group and made Egbert an administrator on the Facebook group.

Anderson said Egbert was given the terminal diagnosis on Aug. 18 and was given two to four weeks to live.

“She is close to the end of life and will appreciate anything we can give her,” Anderson said.

Egbert was diagnosed with breast cancer nine years ago, but beat it, she said.

Egbert’s daughter and 15-year-old grandson live with her, and she is concerned about their ongoing welfare, Anderson said.