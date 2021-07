BURLEY — Robert and Alma Blakeslee have been called to serve in the Washington D.C. South mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

They are scheduled to enter the online Missionary Training Center on July 19 and will report to the Washington D.C. mission during the first week of August.

They are long-time residents of Burley and attended the Springdale Second Ward of the Declo Idaho Stake. In March they moved to the Logan, Utah, area.

