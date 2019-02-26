BURLEY — Portions of Minidoka County and Cassia County are flooding due to recent rainfall combined with warmer temperatures that are melting existing snow.
“We are starting to feel like here we go again and having flashbacks from two years ago,” Roger Davis, emergency management operations chief for Minidoka County, said. “Although I don’t think it will be as bad as it was then.”
Davis spoke with irrigation district and county highway district officials on Tuesday about flooding in the county.
Davis said some roads have washed out and closed and there are numerous areas where water is running across roads making travel extremely hazardous.
“There is sporadic flooding in other low-lying areas in the county,” Davis said.
A weather forecast for Wednesday calls for heavy rain, which may extend into Thursday and will likely make the flood conditions worse, he said.
“The silver lining in this is there is not as much snow on the ground as there was in 2016-2017,” Davis said. “So we can see a light at the end of the tunnel.”
Davis said motorists need to be cautious when driving on roads with water on them.
“Just because a road is open is no guarantee that it is safe to travel on,” Davis said.
There are a couple of spots that have flooded in Cassia County on U.S. Highway 30 near Murtaugh, Cassia County Undersheriff George Warrell said.
Interstate 86 at milepost 14 also has water on the road and the Idaho Transportation Department has put up a caution sign in the area, he said.
A week ago there was some reported flooding in Malta in the Jim Sage Mountain area, but it was resolved.
“The flood district got ahead of it and it was taken care of,” Warrell said.
Idaho 24 also has a surface water hazard between Baker Road and 400 West Road, 11 to 12 miles east of the Minidoka area, according to the Idaho Transportation Department.
Further north, the U.S. Forest Service Sawtooth Avalanche Center has extended an avalanche warning for all of Blaine County through Thursday morning. Avalanche danger will be extreme as heavy snow and rain hit the area.
Several avalanches have already run to the valley floor, blocking roads and impacting at least two homes south of Ketchum.
U.S. 20 is closed due to drifting snow on the roadway between Airport Lane in Carey and U.S. 93 in Arco.
Idaho 75 is also closed because of snow between Chocolate Gulch Road north of Ketchum and Frenchman Creek Road south of Stanley.
