Riverview Urgent Care gives back to athletic programs

BURLEY — Officials from Riverview Urgent Care recently delivered checks to schools from the proceeds of sports physicals.

As a way to support local athletics, RVUC offers discounted physicals for area students, and in turn gives the collected monies back to schools. All high schools and elementaries received a check. The business will give $15,000 to schools this year from three clinics.

Kyle James, with RVUC, said the company is pleased offer additional help for students, particularly this year, with strained family budgets.

"Seeing all the kids come through is really what we love. We know that good students are coming out of the schools. There are great success stories in our community," he said.

Cassia County School District officials said the district appreciates the support and partnership with a local business.

This is the third year for the program.

