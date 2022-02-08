Risch names Redox Bio-Nutrients in Burley as the February Small Business of the Month

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Jim Risch, senior member and former chairman of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, announced the selection of Redox Bio-Nutrients in Burley as the Idaho Small Business of the Month for February. Redox Bio-Nutrients will be recognized for its contribution to the Burley community in the Congressional Record of the U.S. Senate.

Founded by Darin Moon in 1993, Redox Bio-Nutrients is a world-renowned fertilizer producer based in the heart of Burley. As a child, Darin spent his childhood on a family farm in Heyburn before beginning a career in soil science. After several years of managing a farm in California, Darin returned to Idaho in 1993 and founded Redox Bio-Nutrients, achieving his lifelong goal of using science to produce more nutritious food. Darin’s focus on innovation has earned him seven patents and provided Redox’s customers with high-quality fertilizer that improves their crop yields.

Today, Redox supplies agricultural products in over 40 states and 32 countries and employs 33 workers, including 19 Idahoans. In addition to the company’s success, Darin serves on the Cassia County School District’s school board and helped launch Connect, a district-wide program dedicated to connecting students in need with mental health resources and free therapy. Redox Bio-Nutrients is a testament to Idaho’s industrious entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to community.

“Every day, Redox Bio-Nutrients works to produce a high-quality product,” said Risch. “Their developments in soil treatment solutions have a real impact on the world, and they are a prime example of Idaho’s global reach.”

“Congratulations to Redox Bio-Nutrients and its employees on being the Idaho Small Business of the Month for February,” Risch continued. “You make our great state proud, and I look forward to your continued growth and success.”

Background

Idaho is consistently ranked one of the best places in the country to do business. Each month, Senator Risch selects an Idaho small business that exemplifies the Idaho values of hard work, entrepreneurial spirit, and exceptional commitment to community.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0