BURLEY — A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the recovery of a missing Oakley man.
The family of Richard “Bub” Poulton is offering a $4,000 reward and Crime Stoppers is offering $1,000.
Cassia County Undersheriff George Warrell said the case is not being investigated as a crime at this time.
“At this point there is nothing that leads us to say there was a criminal act,” Warrell said. “But it is something we’re going to investigate. When somebody goes missing it is suspicious.”
Warrell said it is “an unusual case and there is obvious concern from his family and people who know him.”
Poulton, 66, is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes. There is no description of his clothing.
According to the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office, Poulton was last seen by deputies on Saturday, Oct. 20, in the evening. The following morning, his 2011 Ford F-150 pickup was found stuck in a beet field at 700 W. Milner Road.
The vehicle was reported as abandoned by a neighbor of the field in the Milner Recreation Area.
When Poulton’s pickup was found it appeared to be high-centered and it was in drive with the engine running. The door was also open.
According to the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office missing person’s poster, Poulton suffers from a “mental condition and may be disoriented.”
Search and rescue crews searched for Poulton for nine hours on Oct. 23 by air and land, but he was not found.
Anyone with information on Poulton should contact Crime Stoppers at 208-878-2900 or the sheriff’s office at 208-878-2251 ext. 1 or their local law enforcement agency.
