Tim Darrington

 PHOTO COURTESY OF TIM DARRINGTON

BURLEY — Cassia County will host a retirement and farewell party for two outgoing commissioners on Monday, Jan. 7.

An open house for Commissioners Paul Christensen and Tim Darrington will be held from 4 – 6 p.m. at the commissioners’ chambers, 1459 Overland Ave., room 206.

Christensen has served as a county commissioner for 24 years.

Darrington served for one term.

Refreshments will be served.

