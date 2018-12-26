BURLEY — Cassia County will host a retirement and farewell party for two outgoing commissioners on Monday, Jan. 7.
An open house for Commissioners Paul Christensen and Tim Darrington will be held from 4 – 6 p.m. at the commissioners’ chambers, 1459 Overland Ave., room 206.
Christensen has served as a county commissioner for 24 years.
Darrington served for one term.
Refreshments will be served.
