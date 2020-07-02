Report: Driver in fatal Oakley crash crossed into deputy's lane

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OAKLEY — An Idaho State Police report shows a Gooding driver who was killed June 6 in a crash involving a Cassia County Sheriff deputy, drove into the deputy’s lane prior to the crash.

The driver, Lawrence Steel, 72, was killed in the head-on crash, along with his front seat passenger, Nadine Steel, 69, of Gooding. Both died at the scene. Both were wearing seatbelts.

Deputy Kenny Emery, 37, was driving north on Idaho Highway 27 about 2 miles north of Oakley in his 2017 Dodge Ram 2500 patrol vehicle, when Steel, driving a 2008 Chevrolet Uplander, crossed over into his lane, the report said.

Emery tried to avoid the crash by moving into the southbound lane but Lawrence also moved back into the southbound lane and the two vehicles collided.

Emery was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered injuries his right leg, ribs and shoulder. He was taken by ambulance to Cassia Regional Hospital and then flown to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.

Emery was not cited.

