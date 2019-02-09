BURLEY — Work will begin next week on three bridges spanning the Raft River on the eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 86 in Cassia County.
The adjacent bridge on Baseline Road will also be replaced, according to an Idaho Department of Transportation press release.
The bridges are close to the Raft River interchange near milepost 14, according to the ITD website.
About one mile of interstate will be reconstructed during the project.
The improvements will allow for heavier truck use in the corridor.
The current bridges were built in the 1960s and have exceeded their life expectancy. The new bridges will be taller and wider to accommodate two 12-foot lanes in each direction on the interstate.
In 2017, flooding on the roadway around the bridges caused a three-day closure of the interstate that halted transportation for thousands of drivers in south-central Idaho, according to the website.
There are also problems with excessive sediment buildup in the area.
Portions of the road will also be raised to accommodate the new bridge height.
I-86 traffic will be reduced to one lane through the work zone and motorists may experience minor travel delays. There will be reduced speed limits throughout the project and motorists should watch for crews during work hours.
Increased speeding fines and other penalties will apply.
The project will be completed within a year.
Western Construction, Inc. of Boise is the general contractor.
