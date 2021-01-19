Recovered COVID-19 patients can help others beat the virus by donating blood

TWIN FALLS — People who have recovered from COVID-19 can help other people with the illness by donating at a blood drive.
According to the Mayo Clinic, convalescent plasma therapy uses the plasma from people who’ve recovered from an illness to help others recover — and is being used to treat COVID-19 patients.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the use of the therapy during the pandemic.
Right now there is a shortage of convalescent plasma across the country.
Blood is made up of red and white cells, platelets, and plasma, which is the liquid portion of the blood. Plasma contains antibodies and proteins responsible for helping a person’s blood to clot. Plasma is quickly restored by a person’s body when donated.
People in Boise can opt to just donate plasma through the American Red Cross, but people in other parts of the state can still have their coronavirus antibodies used during regular whole blood donations if they had a positive COVID-19 test and are fully recovered.
People can find an American Red Cross blood drive near them and make an appointment online.
When someone donates blood during an American Red Cross blood drive they will be tested for antibodies to the virus, American Red Cross Regional Communications Director Matt Ochsner said.
“It’s another way blood is helping people,” he said. “Blood donation is a wonderful thing.”
Blood donations across Idaho during the pandemic have remained steady, which are measured by how fast the blood drives fill up, he said.
More safety precautions were implemented during the pandemic to keep staff and donors safe and people are encouraged to make appointments when they donate to maintain social distancing.
“The year 2020 has been a difficult year but it’s awesome how people have been stepping up to donate,” he said.
People can download the Red Cross app on their phone before their appointment and complete some of the health screening questions to save time.
If the person has the app, one to two weeks after the donation they will receive notification that will tell them if they have antibodies to the virus, Ochsner said.
The Red Cross does not test for active COVID-19 infections, he said.
Recovered virus patients may be eligible to donate convalescent plasma if they are at least 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds are in good health. If they are eligible, people can donate convalescent plasma through the program every seven days for up to three months.
People who do not have a positive COVID-19 test can still help other patients battling cancer, going through surgery or accident victims by donating whole blood or platelets.
People who have received the COVID-19 vaccine are not eligible to donate convalescent plasma, but can still donate blood. There are some requirements regarding wait times to donate blood after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, which vary according to vaccine manufacturer.
Anyone who donates blood or platelets during January with the Red Cross will be entered to win tickets to Super Bowl LVI.
GCAM Plasma in Twin Falls was recently acquired by Grifols, which is a health care corporation that manufactures medicines from plasma, GCAM spokesperson Vlasta Hakes said.
The center takes donations of plasma that is used in various medical treatments.
Right now, she said, the Twin Falls center is not participating in the COVID-19 convalescent plasma program, although other centers owned by the company are participating.
But the donated plasma in Twin Falls is used to help many types of patients, those with including immune deficiency diseases, shock and trauma and surgery patients.
The company pays donors for the plasma and they can earn bonuses for regular donations, manager Chad Allen said.
A person can earn more than $370 per month with regular donations and bonuses, he said.
When a person donates plasma, a small amount of blood is withdrawn with single use equipment and a centrifuge separates the plasma and the other cells are returned to the person. The process is repeated until a safe percentage is removed from the donor based on their weight.
The center, Allen said, is strictly regulated by the Federal Drug Administration.
During the pandemic, he said, the center has continued to perform more than 100 donations per day.
Hakes said when the pandemic struck the company began installing extra precautions at the center like plexiglass. Employees and donors have their temperatures checked to ensure everyone stays safe.
Hakes said the need for plasma is so great because it can take 130 to 1,200 donations to treat one patient for a year.
She said plasma donations are especially important right now because immunocompromised patients, who may rely on medicines made from plasma, are also very susceptible to the COVID-19 virus.
“They need this medicine,” she said.