Recovered COVID-19 patients can help others beat the virus by donating blood

“It’s another way blood is helping people,” he said. “Blood donation is a wonderful thing.”

Blood donations across Idaho during the pandemic have remained steady, which are measured by how fast the blood drives fill up, he said.

More safety precautions were implemented during the pandemic to keep staff and donors safe and people are encouraged to make appointments when they donate to maintain social distancing.

“The year 2020 has been a difficult year but it’s awesome how people have been stepping up to donate,” he said.

People can download the Red Cross app on their phone before their appointment and complete some of the health screening questions to save time.

If the person has the app, one to two weeks after the donation they will receive notification that will tell them if they have antibodies to the virus, Ochsner said.

The Red Cross does not test for active COVID-19 infections, he said.

Recovered virus patients may be eligible to donate convalescent plasma if they are at least 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds are in good health. If they are eligible, people can donate convalescent plasma through the program every seven days for up to three months.