Raft River school staff member exposed to COVID-19

BURLEY — The Cassia County School District says a Raft River Elementary School staff member was exposed to a family member with COVID-19.
The affected employee has been placed in isolation for 14 days.
Cassia County School District Superintendent Jim Shank ordered a lockdown of both the elementary and high schools at Raft River until proper sanitation can take place, according to a press release.
The district will continue to monitor the employee-related scenarios, district officials said.
Students will not return to school until April 20.
