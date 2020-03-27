You are the owner of this article.
Raft River school staff member exposed to COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. 

BURLEY — The Cassia County School District says a Raft River Elementary School staff member was exposed to a family member with COVID-19.

The affected employee has been placed in isolation for 14 days.

Cassia County School District Superintendent Jim Shank ordered a lockdown of both the elementary and high schools at Raft River until proper sanitation can take place, according to a press release.

The district will continue to monitor the employee-related scenarios, district officials said.

Students will not return to school until April 20.

