Cami Schumann

Raft River High School teacher Cami Schumann poses with Nick Nelson, National Association Agricultural Educators president.

 COURTESY PHOTO

MALTA — A Raft River High School agriculture teacher was one of 21 people nationwide selected to participate in a program designed to help teachers address issues that lead them to leave the profession.

Cami Schumann was selected to participate in the 2018 XLR8 Institute, a professional development program, which began from on Nov. 28 at the National Association of Agricultural Educators’ annual convention in San Antonio, Texas.

The program was developed as a means to help teachers in their seventh to 15th years address issues like burnout, stagnant professional growth and work-life balance.

The goal is to accelerate the teachers’ careers through the year-long program.

They engaged in rigorous sessions at the convention and talked about topics such as setting priorities and moving their careers and agriculture programs at the schools forward over the next few years.

The group of teachers will continue the experience in the coming year through online collaboration and virtual learning experiences via the NAAE professional learning communities, Communities of Practice and by connecting through social media.

The goal is to retain the participating teachers in the profession and give them tools to help other mid-career teachers.

The XLR8 program is sponsored by CSX, and Herman and Bobbie Wilson as a special project of the National FFA Foundation.

