Proposals for I-84 Heyburn and Burley interchanges released

HEYBURN — A crowd turned out Wednesday for the Idaho Transportation Department’s unveiling of possible new designs for two Interstate 84 interchanges.

The Exit 208 interchange for Burley and Exit 211 interchange for Heyburn were built in 1961.

ITD’s first public meeting for the projects was held Wednesday at the Minidoka County Fire Protection District’s building to get public comment on the options.

“I think these projects are long overdue,” Heyburn resident Edward Gemar said. “I think it is needed, especially at the Heyburn one because of the way trucks backup waiting to turn onto the highway to get to Love’s. They have to wait because there is no light there. If they don’t do anything else it will be worthwhile to put those traffic signals in.”

People who were unable to attend the meeting can review the information and comment on the options for each exit online at i84burleyandheyburn.com.

The project, which is still in the design phase, includes redesigning the 208 and 211 interchanges so they continue to meet the heavy freight traffic, business, economic development and motorists’ needs, ITD spokesperson Jessica Williams said.

“Tonight we are bringing this to the public to present the different design options along with the benefits and challenges of each,” Williams said.

The public comments will be combined with technical analysis to reach a decision on which option will be used.

“There are no preferred options at this point,” Williams said.

Crystal Craig, deputy program manager for ITD’s bonding office, said the funding for the projects will come through Gov. Brad Little’s Leading Idaho Initiative, which changed the use of sales tax. The change raised the amount of sales tax ITD can use for projects from 1% to 4.5%, which will yield $80 million a year.

All of the projects in the program will be geared towards expansion, increasing capacity and mobility along with safety.

“We won’t be using the money for projects like chip seal or repainting roads,” Craig said.

Craig said ITD plans to leverage the sales tax money through a bonding program called Transportation Expansion Capacity Mitigation (TECM) and the program will have its first bond sale this year.

A second public meeting will be held for the projects in 2023 prior to the start of a 2024 construction phase.

The engineers have designed four options for each exit:

Burley option 1, enhanced existing: Would include improving the loop ramp, adding new traffic signals at both intersections and lengthening acceleration lanes at four ramps. The challenges would be the westbound off-ramp is sharp for high speed and the project must extend further west for an acceleration lane for westbound on-ramps.

Burley option 2, westbound loop ramp: Would realign southbound to westbound on-ramp, improve loop ramp, lengthen acceleration lanes at four ramps, construct Idaho Highway 27 bridges beside existing ones and add signals at both intersections. The challenges would be the westbound off-ramp design is sharp for high speeds, adding curves to Idaho 27 is undesirable, and northwest improvements are very close to the right-of-way and will require retaining walls.

Burley option 3, tight diamond: Would eliminate loop ramp, soften off-ramp curves and add new signals at both intersections. Challenges include wider bridge would be required to accommodate left turns lanes on Idaho 27 accessing ramps, which would increase costs.

Burley option 4, diverging diamond: Would eliminate loop ramp, soften off-ramp curves and add signals to both intersections. The challenge is the interchange type may require a learning period for drivers.

Heyburn option 1, enhanced existing: Would improve curves and ramp lengths for all ramps, add eastbound and westbound I-84 merging lanes, add signals at on and off ramps, add a third lane to eastbound and westbound I-84 bridges and have a speed limit of 45 mph on Idaho Highway 24. The challenges would be it requires retaining walls and longer structures on I-84 to span the canal, railroad and the highway, which would increase costs.

Heyburn option 2, tight diamond northbound Idaho 24: The features would include realigning northbound Idaho 24, a posted speed of 40 mph on Highway 24, adding a bridge over the interstate for northbound Idaho 24 traffic and signals at on and off ramps. Challenges would be the design features, including bridges over the interstate and railroad, walls and fill material, which would increase costs, the connection from southbound Idaho 24 to westbound I-84 would require longer driving distance and there would be three signals for westbound I-84 traffic heading south on Idaho 24.

Heyburn option 3, tight diamond north and south Idaho 24: The option would realign both sides of Idaho 24, the posted speed limit on Idaho 24 would be 40 mph, and the option would include a bridge over I-84 and signals at ramps. The challenges would be the design features, including the bridge, which would increase costs.

Heyburn option 4, tight modified rotary: Features would realign northbound Idaho 24, the speed limit on Idaho 24 would be 35 mph, Idaho 24 traffic goes over I-84 and includes signals at ramps. The challenges would include the bridges over the interstate and railroad, walls and fill material, which would greatly increase cost and the connection from southbound Idaho 24 to westbound I-84 would create a longer driving distance.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0