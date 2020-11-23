Pomerelle Place Senior Living seeks holiday helpers

Burley — The Pomerelle Place Senior Living staff is seeking holiday helpers to brighten residents’ holiday season.

This has been a difficult time for residents due to family visitation and community involvement being restricted due to COVID-19 policies, according to staff.

The staff hopes to provide residents with some extra holiday cheer by holding “12 Days of December.”

They are asking for individuals, families, groups, organizations or businesses to pick a day and provide a small gift, activity or treat for each resident to match the day’s theme.

The daily themes will be, Dec. 14, Spirit of the Season, Dec. 15, Santa’s Hoedown, Dec. 16, Jingle Bells, Dec. 17, Tree Topper, Dec. 18, Ugly Sweater Day, Dec. 19, Mad About Plaid, Dec. 20, Shine Brigh!, Dec. 21, Dashing Thru The Snow, Dec. 22, Feliz Navidad, Dec. 23, Christmas Vacation, and Dec. 24, Santa’s Little Helpers.

To sign up as a Holiday Helper call 208-677-8212.

