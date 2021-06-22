Pomerelle Place seeks donations to sell at Alzheimer’s Association fundraiser

Pomerelle Place Senior Living is accepting donations of lightly used clothing and household items to sell at its third annual yard sale benefiting the Alzheimer’s Association.

The sale will be Friday, Aug. 6 and Saturday, Aug. 7.

If you have any items you would like to donate to a great cause please drop them off prior to Aug. 6 at Pomerelle Place, 1301 Bennett Ave., Burley.

Last year Pomerelle Place was able to raise and donate $2,500. Please help us raise even more this year!

For more information, call 208-677-8212.

