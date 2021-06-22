 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pomerelle Place seeks donations to sell at Alzheimer’s Association fundraiser
0 comments

Pomerelle Place seeks donations to sell at Alzheimer’s Association fundraiser

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Pomerelle Place Senior Living is accepting donations of lightly used clothing and household items to sell at its third annual yard sale benefiting the Alzheimer’s Association.

The sale will be Friday, Aug. 6 and Saturday, Aug. 7.

If you have any items you would like to donate to a great cause please drop them off prior to Aug. 6 at Pomerelle Place, 1301 Bennett Ave., Burley.

Last year Pomerelle Place was able to raise and donate $2,500. Please help us raise even more this year!

For more information, call 208-677-8212.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News