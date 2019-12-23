RUPERT — Police said a Rupert man tried to rape a woman, punched her in the face twice and then hit her with his truck in a parking lot, causing her to fall to the ground and a have a seizure.
The woman was taken to Minidoka Memorial Hospital and transferred to Portneuf Medical Center, where she was treated and released, according to court records.
Joshua Alan Smith, 43, is charged with felony aggravated battery with the use of a deadly weapon. He was arrested on Friday.
The woman, who was staying at a local motel, and had packed to leave by bus, said she and Smith had went to dinner on Thursday and then to a Rupert bar, where Smith kept buying her alcohol. The bartender later confirmed to police that Smith was paying for the drinks, court documents say.
She said Smith drove her to her residence and inside the hallway, he grabbed her in a front bear hug. She told him to leave and he attempted to pull off her pants, the documents say. She told him she was not having sex with him and punched him in the nose, causing him to bleed profusely.
He then punched her in the face twice and left hurriedly and got in his truck. When the woman attempted to get her things out of his truck, he began to drive through the parking lot, document say. She said he hit her with the truck, causing her to fall and she blacked out. She later went inside and found a phone to called 911.
You have free articles remaining.
After she was released from the hospital, police questioned the woman, whom they said was “walking gingerly,” appeared to be in pain and had cuts and bruises.
Smith, who is on parole with the Idaho Department of Corrections for a 2006 rape conviction in Minidoka County, told officers he received the large cut on the side of his nose by being hit with a shovel.
Smith initially denied knowing how the woman was injured, going to dinner or the bar afterward with her and said she called him to get a ride home from the bar. He later admitted the series of events to police, court documents say.
The woman told police Smith contacted her by social media, but as part of his parole, he is not allowed to have a smartphone or use social media, according to court records.
Police did not find his phone, but he had phone charging cables at his home.
A preliminary hearing in the case is set at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.