RUPERT — A Rupert man was arrested after police said he solicited sex from an undercover officer posing online as a teen girl.
Daniel Lynn Seal, 29, is charged with felony child enticement through the internet, video image or other communication device.
A Rupert Police Department detective set up an online profile of a 15-year-old girl and said Seal responded to a post from the profile.
“Never ask a woman her age but are you younger than 21,” Seal wrote in a message to the officer.
The officer said he told Seal the girl was 15.
Over the course of a few days messages between the two continued and Seal sent the officer a picture of himself with his shirt off and later sent a picture of his genitals.
Seal said he wanted to have sex with the girl and indicated specific sexual acts, police said. He attempted to set up a meeting with her at the Heyburn walking path, where he said he liked to walk armed with firearm for protection.
On Nov. 17, Seal said he wanted to meet with the girl but he did not have gas money to drive from Rupert to Heyburn. He later said he would cash out some change he had to purchase the fuel.
He also said he would bring condoms.
The officer arranged to meet with Seal behind the Wayside Café and when Seal arrived, he was arrested.
Seal told police he had communicated with the online profile, sent the photos and used change to get fuel to drive to meet her. He gave written consent to the police department to search his phone and residence.
A preliminary hearing is set at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 5 in Minidoka County Magistrate Court.
