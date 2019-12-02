RUPERT — Police say a Rupert man hit a woman with an AR-style rifle, splitting her face open, and then for 15 hours refused to let her leave to get medical help.
Jeremiah Luther Baker, 44, is charged with felony domestic violence battery with traumatic injury and misdemeanor false imprisonment, according to court records.
Police were called on Nov. 24 to the emergency room to talk to a woman involved in a domestic violence situation. An officer said they found the woman lying on a hospital bed with a doctor cleaning and closing a large laceration that extended from her right temple to her over her left eye.
The woman told police that she and Baker had used methamphetamine and Baker became “very paranoid” and accused her of working with someone he’d had problems with in the past, court documents say.
You have free articles remaining.
He then started hitting her and threatening her, the woman said.
The woman said he hit her in the head with the stock of an AR-type rifle and refused to let her leave from 1 a.m. to 4 p.m. the next day. He eventually took her to a friend’s house and the woman’s mother took her to the hospital, court records say.
A preliminary hearing is set at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 4 in Minidoka County Magistrate Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.