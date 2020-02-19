BURLEY — Police investigating a Burley bank robbery have arrested a man they say has previously served prison time on federal bank robbery charges.
Kasey Allen Fisher, 43, is charged with felony robbery and burglary.
Cassia County Sheriff Jay Heward said Wednesday that Fisher was from out of state, but he could not disclose his state of residence.
Fisher was arrested Tuesday without incident in Twin Falls and is now at the Mini-Cassia Criminal Justice Center, a statement from the sheriff’s office said.
Fisher is a convicted felon and spent several years in a federal prison for previous bank robberies, the statement said.
Detectives followed numerous leads and tips from the community that resulted in his arrest.
Police were called to the south Burley branch of D.L. Evans Bank after a man asked an employee for money and fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Police said before he left the bank, the man sprayed an unknown substance into the air, possibly to deter anyone from following him out the door.
The Cassia County Sheriff’s Office said the U.S. Marshal’s Office, District of Idaho, and the Twin Falls Police Department helped with the case.
Photos: Magic Valley's Most Wanted
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
ASHLEY KRISTINE GEE
Date of birth: June 26, 1984
Height: 5 feet 4 inches
Sex: female
Weight: 120 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, a felony
BOND: No Bond
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Feb. 16.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
JOSE L. AGUILERA-GAYTAN
a.k.a. JOSE AGUILERA-GAYTON
Date of birth: Nov. 3, 1974
Height: 5 feet 8 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 200 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: LEWD CONDUCT WITH A MINOR UNDER SIXTEEN, a felony
BOND: $100,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Feb. 9.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
ZACHARY M. FUGATE
Date of birth: August 19, 1995
Height: 5 feet 8 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 140 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOATION on the original charge of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (x2), a felony
BOND: $75,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Jan 26.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
RICARDO REYES-ALVAREZ
Date of birth: February 7, 1984
Height: 5 feet 6 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 230 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge of POSSESSION OF A STOLEN VEHICLE, a felony
BOND: No bond
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Jan 26.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
RAYMOND ANTHONY CASTRO
Date of birth: January 14, 1996
Height: 5 feet 10 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 225 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, a felony
BOND: No bond
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Jan 19.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
TARANGO DEFORREST PADILLA
a.k.a. TRANGO DEFOREST PADILLA
Date of birth: July 2, 1973
Height: 5 feet 9 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 220 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for:
CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF A FINANCIAL TRANSACTION CARD, a felony
BOND: $250,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Jan 5.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
FRANKLYN DALE JONES
Date of birth: May 2, 1976
Height: 6 feet 2 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 180 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: GRAND THEFT and/or AID AND ABET GRAND THEFT, a felony
BOND: $100,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Dec. 29.
As of Jan. 1, 2020, Jones is no longer wanted.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
URIEL MOSQUEDA CAMACHO
Date of birth: Sept. 7, 1998
Height: 6 feet 4 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 292 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for:
FAILURE TO APPEAR on the original charges of DRUG TRAFFICKING MARIJUANA, POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE OF DELIVER, felonies; and, POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA, PROVIDING FALSE INFORMATION TO LAW ENFORCEMENT, misdemeanors
BOND: $85,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Dec. 22.
As of Jan. 1, 2020, Camacho is no longer wanted.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
ANGELA CHRISTINA HERGERT
a.k.a. ANGELA CHRISTINA TULLER
Date of birth: Dec. 5, 1980
Height: 5 feet 5 inches
Sex: Female
Weight: 200 pounds
Hair: Red
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for:
POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, a felony, and FAILURE TO APPEAR on the original charge of PROSTITUTION
BOND: $60,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Dec. 15.
As of Jan. 1, 202, Hergert is no longer wanted.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
KAMILLE ROSE DAVIES
Date of birth: Oct. 2, 1995
Height: 5 feet 3 inches
Sex: Female
Weight: 115 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge of CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF A FINANCIAL TRANSACTION CARD, a felony
BOND: No Bond
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Dec. 8.
As of Jan. 1, 2020, Davies is no longer wanted.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
WILLIAM THOMAS MCENTIRE
Date of birth: March 7, 1989
Height: 6 feet 3 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 180 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: VIOLATION OF TERMS OF PRETRIAL RELEASE on the original charge of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE.
BOND: No Bond
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Nov. 10.
As of Jan. 1, 2020, Mcentire is no longer wanted.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
DANA CHARLENE STRICKLAND
Date of birth: April 24, 1972
Height: 5 feet 5 inches
Sex: Female
Weight: 185 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge of AGGRAVATED BATTERY
BOND: $75,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Oct. 27.
As of Jan. 1, 202, Strickland is no longer wanted.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
JESUS MANERJAS-CONTRERAS
Date of birth: Sept. 27, 1995
Height: 6 feet
Sex: Male
Weight: 145 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: Violation of terms of court compliance on the original charge of Aggravated Battery (2 counts)
BOND: $100,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Oct. 20.
As of Jan. 1, 2020, Manerjas-Contreras is no longer wanted.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
DYLAN M. GIBSON
Date of birth: Jan. 23, 1996
Height: 6 feet 2 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 275 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, and FAILURE TO APPEAR on the original charge of RESISTING AND OBSTRUCTING
BOND: $80,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Oct. 6.
As of Jan. 1, 2020, Gibson is no longer wanted.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
JORGE E. CARRILLO-CORONADO
Date of birth: Aug. 30, 1984
Height: 5 feet 8 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 180 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, RESISTING OR OBSTRUCTING AN OFFICER, and DRIVING WITHOUT PRIVILEGES
BOND: $25,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Sept. 29.
As of Jan. 1, 2020, Carrillo-Coronado is no longer wanted.
