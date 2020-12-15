Police: Man sent lewd photo of himself to 13-year-old girl

BURLEY — A Cassia County man is charged with enticing a child after police say he sent a lewd photo of himself to a 13-year-old girl.
Felix William-Dias, 24, was charged with enticing a child through the internet, video image or other communication device after Cassia County Sheriff investigators said a school resource officer reported that the child was talking about the incident to a school counselor, according to court records.
The girl told officers that William-Dias was trying to have a relationship with her, had tried to kiss her, tried to touch her inappropriately and sent her a picture of his genitals between Nov. 1 and Dec. 10.
Support Local Journalism
The girl told deputies that she “felt unsafe.”
A preliminary hearing Cassia County Magistrate Court is set at 9 a.m. Dec. 24.
The maximum penalty in Idaho for the charge is 15 years in prison.
November crime report: Animal poachings, sex offender charged again and more
Did you miss any crime and court news from last month? Here's a collection of the crime reports, notable arrests and important court hearings to make sure you know what's going on.
A 48-year-old Twin Falls man who is a registered sex offender is charged with three counts of lewd conduct with a child younger than 16 after an 8-year-old girl said she was abused.
Five men — two from Caldwell, one from Shoshone and one from Nampa — were arrested during a two-day child enticement sting by Idaho law enforcement.
Five of his patients in Idaho died of overdoses in the 1990s.
Two men previously charged with conspiring to make and sell illegal firearms also discussed shooting protesters after scouting a Black Lives Matter rally and had participated in live-fire weapons training where participants displayed Nazi symbols, prosecutors said.
Idaho prison officials must turn over information about where they got lethal injection drugs used in recent executions, the state Supreme Court ruled Friday, the latest turn in a long-running challenge over transparency in executions that's playing out nationwide.
Authorities in Idaho have accepted an unresolved case from 1984 as part of a genetic genealogy study that could help police identify a body found 36 years ago.
For the second time since September, poachers have illegally shot and killed a grizzly bear in Eastern Idaho.
Dates set for the felony trial of Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow were pushed back several months.
An Idaho woman who was cited for having a yard sale during the state’s stay-at-home order won’t face charges, a judge said.
After a recording was released in which Lori Vallow talks about a former desire to murder her third husband, the Phoenix Police Department has said it is looking into the original investigation of the man's death.
"I was going to murder him. I was going to kill him. Like the scriptures say. Like Nephi killed. Just to stop the pain and to stop him coming after me and to stop him coming after my children."
The public’s help is sought in the killing of two cow elk north of Carey in Road Canyon.
Citizens Against Poaching is now offering a $1,200 reward for information about the recent moose poaching case that took place west of Tripod Meadow
Two teenagers from California have pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of an older woman in Idaho last year, prosecutors said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!