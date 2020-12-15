Police: Man sent lewd photo of himself to 13-year-old girl

BURLEY — A Cassia County man is charged with enticing a child after police say he sent a lewd photo of himself to a 13-year-old girl.

Felix William-Dias, 24, was charged with enticing a child through the internet, video image or other communication device after Cassia County Sheriff investigators said a school resource officer reported that the child was talking about the incident to a school counselor, according to court records.

The girl told officers that William-Dias was trying to have a relationship with her, had tried to kiss her, tried to touch her inappropriately and sent her a picture of his genitals between Nov. 1 and Dec. 10.

The girl told deputies that she “felt unsafe.”

A preliminary hearing Cassia County Magistrate Court is set at 9 a.m. Dec. 24.

The maximum penalty in Idaho for the charge is 15 years in prison.

