 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Man sent lewd photo of himself to 13-year-old girl
0 comments
alert top story

Police: Man sent lewd photo of himself to 13-year-old girl

{{featured_button_text}}
Felix William-Dias

Felix William-Dias

 PHOTO COURTESY OF MINI-CASSIA CRIMINAL JUSTICE CENTER

BURLEY — A Cassia County man is charged with enticing a child after police say he sent a lewd photo of himself to a 13-year-old girl.

Felix William-Dias, 24, was charged with enticing a child through the internet, video image or other communication device after Cassia County Sheriff investigators said a school resource officer reported that the child was talking about the incident to a school counselor, according to court records.

The girl told officers that William-Dias was trying to have a relationship with her, had tried to kiss her, tried to touch her inappropriately and sent her a picture of his genitals between Nov. 1 and Dec. 10.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The girl told deputies that she “felt unsafe.”

A preliminary hearing Cassia County Magistrate Court is set at 9 a.m. Dec. 24.

The maximum penalty in Idaho for the charge is 15 years in prison.

November crime report: Animal poachings, sex offender charged again and more

Did you miss any crime and court news from last month? Here's a collection of the crime reports, notable arrests and important court hearings to make sure you know what's going on.

Prosecutors: Men in gun conspiracy had white supremacy ties
Crime & Courts

Prosecutors: Men in gun conspiracy had white supremacy ties

  • TOM FOREMAN Jr. Associated Press
  • 0

Two men previously charged with conspiring to make and sell illegal firearms also discussed shooting protesters after scouting a Black Lives Matter rally and had participated in live-fire weapons training where participants displayed Nazi symbols, prosecutors said.

+2
Idaho Supreme Court: State must reveal execution drug source
Politics
top story

Idaho Supreme Court: State must reveal execution drug source

  • REBECCA BOONE Associated Press
  • 0

Idaho prison officials must turn over information about where they got lethal injection drugs used in recent executions, the state Supreme Court ruled Friday, the latest turn in a long-running challenge over transparency in executions that's playing out nationwide.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News