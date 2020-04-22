You are the owner of this article.
Police: Man posted stolen fuel for sale on social media
Police: Man posted stolen fuel for sale on social media

RUPERT — A Minidoka County man was charged with two counts of grand theft after police said he posted diesel fuel for sale for $1 a gallon in a Mini-Cassia Facebook group after a fuel trailer was reported as stolen.

Winston Reese Seal, 54, is charged with felony counts of grand theft by receiving, possessing or disposing of stolen property and grand theft by unauthorized control or transfer of property, according to court documents.

The fuel trailer had about 550 gallons of diesel fuel when it was last seen on March 28 at 1400 N. 400 E.

Police said Seal posted a photo of a fuel tank April 4 along with a social media ad that said he needed to empty a fuel tank and was selling diesel for $1 per gallon.

On April 6, Seal contacted the sheriff’s office asking police to check a vehicle identification number on an abandoned vehicle. When an officer arrived, he spotted the trailer, reported as stolen, on the property, court records say.

Police also questioned Seal about a missing Ford tractor that Seal’s previous employer had reported as stolen.

Seal told police his son-in-law stole the trailer and Seal had taken it to an auction in Pocatello and sold it for $1,200. The trailer had been sold again since then, but police were able to recover it and return it to its owner.

A preliminary hearing is set at 1:30 p.m. May 6 in Minidoka County Magistrate Court.

 Laurie Welch
