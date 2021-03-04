 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Man claims he borrowed stolen vehicle
0 comments
alert top story

Police: Man claims he borrowed stolen vehicle

{{featured_button_text}}

BURLEY — A man was arrested and charged with grand theft after he told police he borrowed a vehicle from a Burley car lot but planned to return it.

Alexis Zamorano Luna

Alexis Zamorano Luna

A preliminary hearing for Alexis Zamorano Luna, 21, charged with one count of felony grand theft, is set for 9 a.m. March 12 in Cassia County Magistrate Court, according to court documents.

A man reported to the Cassia County Sheriff's Office that his blue 2006 Jeep Liberty was missing from Young Automotive and later told police that cameras showed the Jeep leaving the lot at 4:10 a.m. on Feb. 25.

Police found the vehicle abandoned on Idaho Highway 27 in Heyburn. While a Heyburn police officer was there, a man walked to the vehicle with the keys.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The man was identified as Zamorano Luna by his passport and he told police through an interpreter that he got the Jeep from Young Automotive, but had not purchased it. He told officers that he'd tried to register the vehicle, but had issues with it.

He told police that he got a license plate from Young Automotive and said he took the vehicle because it was unlocked and had the keys in it.

He told officers that if he was going to steal a vehicle there was a nicer GMC there that was unlocked and he was just using the Jeep and had planned to return it.

The vehicle had ran out of gas.

The owner, who had reported the vehicle as stolen, brought gas and retrieved the vehicle.

February crime report: A tempted murder, police shootings, child sex charges and more

Did you miss any crime and court news from last month? Here's a collection of the crime reports, notable arrests and important court hearings to make sure you know what's going on.

Politics

Judge in Vegas: 2 to stay in US custody in Capitol riot case

  • KEN RITTER Associated Press
  • 0

Two men who were arrested in Las Vegas last week and accused of violence at the U.S. Capitol amid supporters of former President Donald Trump were ordered Monday to remain in federal custody while they are transferred to Washington, D.C., to face criminal charges.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+6
VANISHED: Missing in the Magic Valley, Part 1
Local

VANISHED: Missing in the Magic Valley, Part 1

  • 6 min to read

On a Sunday in November 1996, Richard Willis Bendele borrowed a shotgun to hunt pheasants at the lava-encrusted desert north of Kimama near the Laidlaw Corrals area. His family and girlfriend never saw the 29-year old Burley native again.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News