Police: Man claims he borrowed stolen vehicle

BURLEY — A man was arrested and charged with grand theft after he told police he borrowed a vehicle from a Burley car lot but planned to return it.
A preliminary hearing for Alexis Zamorano Luna, 21, charged with one count of felony grand theft, is set for 9 a.m. March 12 in Cassia County Magistrate Court, according to court documents.
A man reported to the Cassia County Sheriff's Office that his blue 2006 Jeep Liberty was missing from Young Automotive and later told police that cameras showed the Jeep leaving the lot at 4:10 a.m. on Feb. 25.
Police found the vehicle abandoned on Idaho Highway 27 in Heyburn. While a Heyburn police officer was there, a man walked to the vehicle with the keys.
The man was identified as Zamorano Luna by his passport and he told police through an interpreter that he got the Jeep from Young Automotive, but had not purchased it. He told officers that he'd tried to register the vehicle, but had issues with it.
He told police that he got a license plate from Young Automotive and said he took the vehicle because it was unlocked and had the keys in it.
He told officers that if he was going to steal a vehicle there was a nicer GMC there that was unlocked and he was just using the Jeep and had planned to return it.
The vehicle had ran out of gas.
The owner, who had reported the vehicle as stolen, brought gas and retrieved the vehicle.
February crime report: A tempted murder, police shootings, child sex charges and more
Did you miss any crime and court news from last month? Here's a collection of the crime reports, notable arrests and important court hearings to make sure you know what's going on.
Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle with Twin Falls County plates that rammed two Idaho State Police vehicles Thursday near Idaho Falls.
Both men were booked into the Twin Falls County Jail and both are accused of possessing sexually exploitative material of children.
Two Idaho parents have been sentenced to prison for child abuse after their weeks-old daughter was so badly abused that doctors think she might never fully recover.
The victim, who remains a member of the church, is seeking $5.5 million in damages.
A Nevada man with ties to anti-government activist Ammon Bundy of Idhao has been arrested and accused of threatening the lives of a Las Vegas police officer and a criminal prosecutor, authorities said.
An Idaho man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after police received reports of an injured toddler who later died.
Police in Spokane, Washington, have arrested a man in connection with the defacing of a synagogue with swastikas earlier this month.
A court has ordered a shorter sentence for a former Magic Valley nurse who admitted to helping a Colorado rancher cover up the killing of his fiancee.
Eastern Idaho typically sees two to three fatal shootings a year. The past week, however, has seen an unprecedented level of gun violence.
A dangerous fugitive was captured after a weekend shootout with U.S. Marshals left one suspect dead in Pocatello.
Federal authorities have arrested a second Idaho resident in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Court records say the man told an officer posing as a 13-year-old girl that he preferred females in the sixth grade.
A former Boise Police officer has been charged with nine counts of rape that prosecutors allege happened when he was still employed but off-duty.
The Idaho Humane Society and Boise Police Department recently removed three dozen animals from a local home after their owner became overwhelmed, according to a Facebook post from the animal rescue.
Three Magic Valley people are charged with attempted first-degree murder after a fight at a Cassia County residence ended in gunfire.
The Spokane Police Department is looking for the person who painted swastikas on the Temple Beth Shalom building and a Holocaust memorial.
Nearly 25 years after the rape and murder of Angie Dodge, justice will be served.
An Idaho Falls police officer shot and killed a man who turned out to not be the suspect police were looking for.
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday it had received an autopsy report for Tammy Daybell's body, more than a year after her remains were exhumed.
An Idaho man who posted online videos of himself bragging about taking part in the violent siege on the U.S. Capitol last month has been charged by a federal grand jury with four crimes related to the insurrection.
Two Boise teenagers have been charged with poaching in connection with dozens of duck carcasses dumped behind a Garden City business last month.
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is looking for information after two wolves were reportedly poached near the Oregon border.
Idaho authorities are investigating a shooting that left two dead in Ada County to the south of Boise and east of Kuna.
Police are searching for those responsible for making quite the mess Monday morning in a Boise park while defacing an Abraham Lincoln statue.
Two men who were arrested in Las Vegas last week and accused of violence at the U.S. Capitol amid supporters of former President Donald Trump were ordered Monday to remain in federal custody while they are transferred to Washington, D.C., to face criminal charges.