Police: Man claims he borrowed stolen vehicle

BURLEY — A man was arrested and charged with grand theft after he told police he borrowed a vehicle from a Burley car lot but planned to return it.

A preliminary hearing for Alexis Zamorano Luna, 21, charged with one count of felony grand theft, is set for 9 a.m. March 12 in Cassia County Magistrate Court, according to court documents.

A man reported to the Cassia County Sheriff's Office that his blue 2006 Jeep Liberty was missing from Young Automotive and later told police that cameras showed the Jeep leaving the lot at 4:10 a.m. on Feb. 25.

Police found the vehicle abandoned on Idaho Highway 27 in Heyburn. While a Heyburn police officer was there, a man walked to the vehicle with the keys.

The man was identified as Zamorano Luna by his passport and he told police through an interpreter that he got the Jeep from Young Automotive, but had not purchased it. He told officers that he'd tried to register the vehicle, but had issues with it.

He told police that he got a license plate from Young Automotive and said he took the vehicle because it was unlocked and had the keys in it.