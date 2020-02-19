BURLEY — Police say a Burley man hit two people during an altercation, threatened one man with a knife and threatened to kill a woman with a large pair of hedge shears.
Jorge S. Chiguichon-Estrada, 36, is charged felony counts of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, aggravated battery, aggravated assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is also charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence.
He was arraigned on the charges on Tuesday, according to court records.
Cassia County Sheriff deputies responded on Saturday to a 911 call reporting an active fight in the middle of the road at 14th Street and Elba Avenue in Burley.
When they arrived there were three men and a woman arguing in the street.
One of the men told police that Chiguihon-Estrada had been staying at his home and had been asked to leave because of his drinking, a police report says. The man said Chiguihon-Estrada, who was intoxicated, became angry and started an altercation with a woman, who he hit in the face, causing her lip to split.
Two men stepped in to keep him from further injuring the woman, they said. One of the men told police that Chiguihon-Estrada had been staying at his home and had been asked to leave because of his drinking. The man said Chiguihon-Estrada, was intoxicated, became angry and hit the woman in her face, causing her lip to split. He then picked up a knife and threatened one of the men with it.
Chiguihon-Estrada then took a vehicle from the man’s house without permission and left.
The other three people got in a vehicle and found Chiguihon-Estrada and pulled their vehicle in front of the one he was driving to keep him from leaving.
Chiguihon-Estrada got out of the vehicle and tried to fight with the woman again, and the two men again intervened. One man told police Chiguihon-Estrada then hit the other man a couple of times in the face.
At one point, the second man ran to a nearby house and knocked on the door to ask for help.
The man said Chiguihon-Estrada picked up a pair of “large hedge shears” and told the woman he was going to kill her.
The two men wrestled the shears from him and threw them into the back of a truck, where they were found by officers.
A preliminary hearing is set in the case at 10:30 a.m., March 3 in Cassia County Magistrate Court.
