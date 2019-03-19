RUPERT — A Jerome man tried to meet an undercover police officer's 14-year-old online persona for sex, police said.
Daniel Allen Cole Maicke, 21, is charged with one count of felony enticing a child through the internet, video image or other communication device.
The undercover Rupert police officer said his online persona received a private message from Maicke on Feb. 26 and the conversations turned sexual in nature, according to court documents.
The officer said Maicke told the persona that he had lost his job but he would make her a deal if she would be his girlfriend or friend with benefits that he would get a job and pay her $150 per month.
The officer told Maicke his persona’s age four times and told Maicke the fictitious girl’s guardian would be gone on Feb. 28 and she would be home alone.
According to the officer, Maicke then made plans with the girl to meet her at a Heyburn cafe.
Maicke brought a Mountain Dew soda for the girl along with his PlayStation to the cafe but was met by police instead.
When Maicke was placed in handcuffs he vomited, police said.
Maicke is on probation in Twin Falls on a charge of disseminating harmful material to minors.
He refused to talk to officers after his arrest.
A preliminary hearing is set at 1:30 p.m. March 27 in Minidoka County Magistrate Court.
