BURLEY — Police were called to Cassia High School at about 10 a.m. Thursday after officials were told the school received a potential online threat.
Cassia County School District spokeswoman Debbie Critchfield said in a statement that law enforcement was called due to the nature of the alleged threat.
Police are addressing the matter and students are safe, Critchfield said.
There were to disruption to classes, she said in an email. The principal called a hall check, while law enforcement was at the school investigating the incident.
A hall check is one of the safety commands the district teaches, which means everyone must stay in the classroom, she wrote.
