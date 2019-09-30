BURLEY — A Texas man on Friday responded to being kicked out of a Burley bar by revving the engine of his pickup and driving it at a high speed toward a man at the door of the bar, police said.
Jesus Edmundo Martinez, 32, of Big Springs, Texas, was arrested and charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of alcohol and disturbing the peace, according to court records.
Police were called to the bar at 12:22 a.m. for a report that a man was trying to ram his black Ford Raptor pickup into BJ’s Bar in north Burley.
When police arrived, officers found Martinez in the driver’s seat, engine running, with the pickup about 8 feet from the bar’s front door.
When officers asked him what he was doing, he told them he was trying to get back to his hotel and the bar staff wouldn’t let him leave.
The bar’s owner told police that Martinez had been in the bar drinking alcohol and was trying to buy a round of drinks for another table, but the bar would not serve the other table because they had been “cut off.”
Martinez kept insisting and began to make rude comments so staff quit serving Martinez drinks and told him to leave the bar, court records say.
Initially, he resisted and then he was “assisted” out of the bar.
A customer went outside to make sure Martinez didn’t start breaking things or cause more problems when he saw Martinez back out of a parking space and start to rev up his engine. The man, who was standing next to the front door, said Martinez began to drive at a high speed to where he was standing.
The man told police he was afraid Martinez was going to run over him, but Martinez stopped the truck before he hit him.
When officers arrived, they handcuffed Martinez, who refused to take field or breath tests to detect alcohol impairment. Martinez kept saying to the officer, “lawyer.”
The officer got a verbal warrant from a judge to take Martinez to the hospital for a blood-alcohol test that was sent to a lab for processing. Court records do not indicate Martinez’s blood-alcohol level.
A preliminary hearing is set in the case at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 9 in Cassia County Magistrate Court.
