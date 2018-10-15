DECLO — A Declo man was arrested after deputies said he shot his own dog in the head and then punched a neighbor twice.
Cassia County Undersheriff George Warrell said David D. Kellogg, 56, was charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty and possession of a concealed weapon while intoxicated. He was arraigned Monday in Cassia County Magistrate Court.
Deputies were called to a mobile home at 274 Idaho Hwy 25 at 9:47 p.m. on Friday after a 911 call about a man that had been punched by a neighbor.
When deputies arrived they found Kellogg, who appeared intoxicated, and a chocolate-colored Labrador retriever that had been shot in the head.
Warrell said, apparently, the dog had bitten Kellogg on the hand and he pulled out a pistol and shot the animal.
Afterward, Kellogg went to a neighbor’s home and asked the man to call the sheriff’s office for help. When the man did not respond quickly enough Kellogg punched him in the head twice.
Warrell said the dog had an obvious gunshot wound in its head but was still alive and rubbed up against a deputy at the scene. Warrell did not know if the dog survived but said a veterinarian was called to pick up the dog. Bonnie Heins with the Rupert Animal Clinic, where the dog was taken, said she could not release information about the animal’s condition.
