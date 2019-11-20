BURLEY — A Heyburn man is charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault after police said he waived a hatchet around and threatened two people with it.
Dallas John McEntarfer, 22, also faces enhancement penalties on both charges of using a deadly weapon while committing a crime, according to court records.
The Cassia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at 7:45 p.m. on Monday in the 1600 block of Almo Avenue regarding a man who was threatening a female with a hatchet, court documents say.
When a deputy arrived, McEntarfer was standing in front of a white Subaru with a woman inside.
The woman got out of the car and started walking toward the officer, who told both people to get on the ground.
The officer said the woman was crying and visibly upset and said she and another man met McEntarfer at the Burley Public Library, where he had hatchet and was waving it around.
The man said when they arrived at the library, McEntarfer started yelling at him to get out of the car and was walking around in a “a threatening manner and hitting the car with the hatchet.”
The woman said McEntarfer put the hatchet in the rear seat of her car before deputies arrived. An officer found an Ozark Trail hatchet with a green rope handle inside a duffel bag inside the car.
McEntarfer told police he’d bought the hatchet for the woman and given it to her as a gift.
The arresting officers noted that McEntarfer became belligerent after he was arrested and remained belligerent and uncooperative with jail staff.
If you go to his old Facebook profile it’s filled with comments arguing with people saying he’s going to beat them up and claiming that he has been to jail before. That’s when he was a teenager. And then on his newer Facebook profile it’s him in his Trump hats. They’re violent people.
