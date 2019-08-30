RUPERT — East Minico Middle School held an emergency evacuation drill at the school Friday morning, which sent all students to Minico High School after a student received a personal threat on social media.
“We took this action as a precaution because last evening an East Minico student received a personal threat on a social media account, which came to our attention early this morning,” Superintendent Ken Cox wrote in a statement. “There was no threat against the school.”
Cox said the students were returned to East Minico at 8:30 a.m.
“We had all of our schools keep students inside as they arrived this morning on the advice of police,” Cox said. “We have been in contact with each of the police departments in our district and the Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office, and they have agreed to provide heightened security at our buildings today.”
If parents choose to keep their child at home on Friday it will be an excused absence, Cox said.
“Thank you for your patience and understanding,” he said.
