BURLEY — A Filer man is accused of stealing another man's identity to purchase two cars in Burley.
Julio Cesar Pulido, 22, is charged with three felony counts of fraud for the misuse of personal information for purchases in excess of $300, and for two counts of burglary.
Pulido went into an East Main Street car dealership Nov. 2 and purchased two Kia Optimas — one a 2014 model and the other 2015, and both white — using the identity and social security number of man from Odessa, Texas, according to Cassia County court records.
Pulido is also accused of going to a wireless cellphone company on Overland Avenue on July 19, 2017, and attempting to buy a cell phone using the stolen identity.
The company captured pictures of Pulido in the store and of one of the Kia cars.
A warrant was issued for his arrest in December and he was arraigned in Cassia County Magistrate Court on Sept. 17. A status hearing in the case is set at 9 a.m. Oct. 26.
