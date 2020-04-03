Police: Deputies use stun gun on Burley father who aimed shotgun at son

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BURLEY — Sheriff's deputies used a stun gun to subdue a Burley man who pointed a shotgun at his son, prompting the son to hit the man with his car as he drove away.

Ralph Martin Hubbard, 54, has been charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor disturbing the peace.

Cassia County Undersheriff George Warrell said deputies were called to Laurie Lane in Burley at 8:35 p.m. Thursday for an aggravated assault in progress.

When deputies arrived, they spoke with the man’s 27-year-old son and a passenger in the vehicle, who said a verbal argument had ensued at the home and when they were in the car, Hubbard appeared in front of the vehicle with a shotgun.

“At first he had the shotgun pointed down and then he raised it and pointed it at them,” Warrell said.

The son began to drive the car and hit his father.

As deputies spoke with the people in the car, they heard shouting and vulgarities coming from the house. The deputies approached Hubbard, who was shouting for them to stay off his property and he went into a fighting stance, Warrell said. A deputy shot Hubbard with a stun gun. After Hubbard he fell, he was placed in handcuffs.