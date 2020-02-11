BURLEY — Police are continuing to look for a suspect that robbed a Burley bank and have released a photo of a vehicle they think may have been involved in the robbery.
“We are still following up on every lead and tip that we get,” Cassia County Undersheriff George Warrell said Tuesday morning.
A white man entered the bank at 2281 Overland Ave. at 11:22 a.m. Monday and asked for money from a bank teller.
The suspect is described as being in his mid-30s to 50s and was wearing a red stocking cap with three stripes that might be a San Francisco 49ers hat. He was also wearing a dark-colored jacket and what appeared to be gray sweat pants.
The sheriff’s office has released a photo of a red minivan, which they said is a “vehicle of interest.”
You have free articles remaining.
Warrell said the make and model of the vehicle are unknown.
After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, the man fled east on foot. No weapons were seen, but as the suspect left the bank he sprayed an unknown substance in the bank.
Warrell said police suspect he may have done it to deter anyone from following him out the door.
If anyone has information on the suspect they should call the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office, 208-878-2251, or Crime Stoppers at 208-878-2900.
Magic Valley’s Most Wanted
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.