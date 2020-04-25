Police: Cassia County man beat 4-year-old boy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BURLEY — A Cassia County man is charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm or disability and injury to a child after police said he beat a 4-year-boy.

Dusty Joe Durfee, 34, was charged after Cassia County Sheriff Deputies responded to a home April 16 after a woman said Durfee hit the child.

Officers said the boy “had large amounts of bruising on his left buttock,” and marks on his jaw and the side of his neck, which appeared to have come from an open-handed strike.

The woman said she was disciplining the child when Durfee began striking the boy on the buttocks and hit him one once on the neck.

The woman told police when Durfee hit the child on the neck the boy urinated and defecated on the couch.

A preliminary hearing is set in the case at 9 a.m. May 1 in Cassia County Magistrate Court.

