BURLEY — A Rupert woman is accused of stealing more than $16,000 over two years from a Burley grocery store where she was employed as the company’s bookkeeper.
Michelle Lynn DeLuna, 50, is charged with felony grand theft. DeLuna waived an April 1 magistrate preliminary hearing on the case and she will be arraigned in Cassia County District Court April 9, according to court records.
According to Cassia County Sheriff Office detectives, DeLuna stole $16,766 from Stokes Market from February 2016 to April 13 2018, where she worked as a bookkeeper.
The store owner told investigators that the company also suspects that DeLuna stole another $26,000 in missing cash deposits. The owner also said the company has a charging system and they suspect that DeLuna was charging items and then deleting the charges from the computer records.
When DeLuna was interviewed at the sheriff’s office she told officers that she began taking money from the store in 2016 and she was able to take the money “right from the safe.”
She would put the cash into deposit bags and carry it out of the store and then pocket the money, the court report says.
She told the detectives she had probably taken $1,000 a month during the time period and thought she had taken $16,766, but was unsure of the amount.
DeLuna said she had taken a few hundred dollars “here and there,” and had taken the money to pay her bills with the intention of paying the company back.
But, she told police, she realized that she was taking more than she could pay back and she started putting money back into the safe.
Both sad and pathetic. Now watch her receive a suspended sentence or 'retained jurisdiction' sentence.
