BURLEY — A Burley man was arrested after police said he punched his mother in the face and threatened his brother with a kitchen knife after his mother asked him to help clean up the house.
Efrain Lemus Pimental, 19, is charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor battery.
Cassia County Sheriff deputies responded to a 911 call on Monday at a Burley residence from Pimental’s brother, who said it was not the first time Pimental had hit his mother, a police report said.
The brother showed police a video of Pimental shoving his mother with both hands and of him striking her several times in the face, a police report said. The brother said he hit Pimental after the incident, which prompted Pimental to walk to the kitchen where he grabbed a white knife from a drawer and held it against his own throat. The brother told him to stop and walked towards him and then Pimental pointed the knife at his brother, police said.
A preliminary hearing is set for June 7 in Cassia County Magistrate Court.
dayum no wonder why trump wants those border jumpers deported they're really violent lol
