RUPERT — A Burley man is charged with enticing a child through the internet after police said he tried to arrange a meeting for sex with someone he thought was a 14-year-old girl.
The person turned out to be a Rupert police detective posing as a young girl on an internet dating app.
Christopher Lee Turner, 33, was charged on Tuesday with felony enticing a child through the internet, video image or other communication device.
According to the undercover detective, he began chatting with Turner on April 13 using a phony profile of a 14-year-old girl. The officer told Turner "she" was 14 years old.
Turner told the girl he wished she was 18 so “they could hang out,” and he asked her if she would “date an older guy,” according to court records.
“I would treat U like my queen,” Turner said in a text message, later retrieved by police.
Turner is on parole on a charge out of Montana for having sex with a child, records said.
Turner continued to chat with the "girl" via text messages when talk turned sexual and they made plans to meet at the splash park in Paul.
Police pulled Turner over as he tried to leave the splash park's parking lot and placed him under arrest.
At the jail, Turner asked to call his wife and gave an officer the passcode to unlock his phone, which opened to the chat he’d had with the undercover officer.
Turner told police he’d went to the park to “hang out,” and that the officer had told him the girl was 18.
A preliminary hearing in the case is set at 11 a.m. May 16 in Minidoka County Magistrate Court.
