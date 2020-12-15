Police: Burley man accidentally shoots himself in the leg

BURLEY — A Burley man accidentally shot himself in the leg Sunday while showing his new gun to people.

The 42-year-old man was taken to Cassia Regional Hospital, according to Cassia County Sheriff Office reports.

Cassia Regional Hospital Spokesperson Stephanie Curtis said the hospital does not have any information available about the patient.

According to the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office, officers were called to a Burley residence at 2:37 p.m. for a report on a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

When deputies arrived, three other people spoke with the officers who said the man was showing his new Kimber pistol to one of them and when the person handed it back to him it was loaded and cocked.

The pistol slipped and fired when the man grabbed it. The bullet went into his lower left leg, according to the report.

