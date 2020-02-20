Police: Bank robbery suspect planned robbery, made off with $1,300

BURLEY — A man accused of robbing a bank spent a week planning the heist, which netted him $1,300, court records say.
Kacey Allen Fisher, 43, was arraigned Wednesday on felony charges of grand theft, robbery and burglary in Cassia County Magistrate Court, where Judge Blaine Cannon set a $1 million bond.
Fisher was arrested Tuesday without incident in Twin Falls.
According to court documents, Fisher walked up to a bank teller’s station at D.L. Evans Bank on Overland Avenue on Feb. 10 and gave the teller a hand-written note demanding money.
The teller, who told police the robber “did not appear nervous,” gave him $1,300.
After Fisher was arrested in Twin Falls, he was detained at the Mini-Cassia Criminal Justice Center in Burley and interviewed by detectives.
Police said Fisher admitted to planning the bank robbery starting about a week prior to the event.
“Kasey stated he would never hurt anyone but would always write something on the note to scare the person,” court documents say.
After the teller gave him the money, he walked back to a waiting van.
Police said previously that Fisher is a convicted felon and spent several years in prison for bank robberies.
A preliminary hearing in the case is set at 10:30 a.m. March 3.