Police: Bank robbery suspect planned robbery, made off with $1,300

BURLEY — A man accused of robbing a bank spent a week planning the heist, which netted him $1,300, court records say.

Kacey Allen Fisher, 43, was arraigned Wednesday on felony charges of grand theft, robbery and burglary in Cassia County Magistrate Court, where Judge Blaine Cannon set a $1 million bond.

Fisher was arrested Tuesday without incident in Twin Falls.

According to court documents, Fisher walked up to a bank teller’s station at D.L. Evans Bank on Overland Avenue on Feb. 10 and gave the teller a hand-written note demanding money.

The teller, who told police the robber “did not appear nervous,” gave him $1,300.

After Fisher was arrested in Twin Falls, he was detained at the Mini-Cassia Criminal Justice Center in Burley and interviewed by detectives.

Police said Fisher admitted to planning the bank robbery starting about a week prior to the event.

“Kasey stated he would never hurt anyone but would always write something on the note to scare the person,” court documents say.