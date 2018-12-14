RUPERT — An American Falls man arranged to meet and have sex with an undercover Rupert police officer who he thought was a 14-year-old girl, police said.
Ryker Rae David Ward, 19, was arrested and charged with felony enticing a child through the internet, video image or other communication device. He was arraigned in Minidoka County Magistrate Court on Friday.
The officer said Ward contacted his online profile, who repeatedly told him she was 14 years old. Ward made plans with her to meet at a Rupert convenience store and take her to his home in American Falls to have sex with her.
The officer said Ward sent a photo of a medium-sized sheathed knife that he carries on his person and he asked the girl if she would wear costumes for him.
When police arrested Ward at the arranged meeting place in Rupert, a friend that was with him said they were coming to pick up Ward’s girlfriend and he did not know her age.
Ward denied knowing that the girl was 14 years old and said his phone and social media had been hacked.
Later, Ward said that he liked the girl to call him daddy and when he said it, he began to stutter, the officer said. Ward indicated that it was not a sexual thing for him.
Police also found pornographic images of children ages 10 to 17.
