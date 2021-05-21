PMT Recognized as NTCA Marketing eXcellence Award Winner

BURLEY — NTCA, The Rural Broadband Association recognized Project Mutual Telephone (PMT) as the winner of the NTCA Marketing eXcellence Award in the publications category.

PMT’s winning entry was a Back-to-School Resource magazine that was distributed to all students in Cassia County School District and Minidoka County School District

The magazine was full of information to support students and parents as they transitioned back to school during the pandemic.

“This award was the icing on the cake,” Stephanie Mickelsen, PMT marketing coordinator said. “With so many unknowns as we transitioned back to school during the pandemic, our number one goal was to help provide useful information for families regarding technology and resources that are available to help keep families connected and learning inside and outside of the classroom during this unusual year.”

PMT is a member of NTCA, the premier association representing nearly 850 independent, community-based telecommunications companies in rural communities across America. The Marketing eXcellence Awards recognize the vital role marketing, sales and communications play in the broadband industry and are announced annually at NTCA’s Marketing + Sales Conference.