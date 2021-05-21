PMT Recognized as NTCA Marketing eXcellence Award Winner

BURLEY — NTCA, The Rural Broadband Association recognized Project Mutual Telephone (PMT) as the winner of the NTCA Marketing eXcellence Award in the publications category.
PMT’s winning entry was a Back-to-School Resource magazine that was distributed to all students in Cassia County School District and Minidoka County School District
The magazine was full of information to support students and parents as they transitioned back to school during the pandemic.
“This award was the icing on the cake,” Stephanie Mickelsen, PMT marketing coordinator said. “With so many unknowns as we transitioned back to school during the pandemic, our number one goal was to help provide useful information for families regarding technology and resources that are available to help keep families connected and learning inside and outside of the classroom during this unusual year.”
PMT is a member of NTCA, the premier association representing nearly 850 independent, community-based telecommunications companies in rural communities across America. The Marketing eXcellence Awards recognize the vital role marketing, sales and communications play in the broadband industry and are announced annually at NTCA’s Marketing + Sales Conference.
“In a year when everything had to pivot online, connections with customers have played an even more vital role,” NTCA Chief Executive Officer Shirley Bloomfield said. “I want to commend all of NTCA’s members for their work throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and especially PMT. Thank you for your contributions to your communities and to our industry.”