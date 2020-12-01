PMT pays customers $226,839 in December

RUPERT— Project Mutual Telephone (PMT) announced it is paying its cooperative member customers $226,839 in December.

PMT’s board of directors approved dividends that will be paid to customers based on the company’s annual net revenue.

PMT is the only communications company in the area that pays its customers back, according to a press release issued by the company.

Over the last ten years, PMT has returned more than $3.5 million dollars to its members. The more services used by each member, the larger their patronage check. This year’s dividend payment represents a portion of patronage earned in 1996 and 2019.

"We are grateful for our member customers and their support. Without our members, we do not exist," states PMT Board Chairman Dan Lloyd. "We are proud to be able to return this money to our customers. When we're successful, our customers enjoy the rewards."

Checks will be mailed the first of December. For members receiving dividends in the amount of ten dollars or less, the a credit will be applied to their December bill.

PMT is a full-service communications company providing local telephone and its associated features to members. It has headquarters in Rupert and has been serving the Magic Valley since 1916. PMT serves 8,000 customers with offices in Rupert, Burley and Twin Falls.

